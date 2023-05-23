Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 80s.  A few more clouds roll in tonight with a chance for rain by midday tomorrow.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will last into the afternoon and die out by Wednesday evening.  Temperatures ahead of the rain will warm into the lower 80s, but will quickly drop back into the 70s as the rain moves into East Texas.  Dry conditions return for the end of the week with gradually warming temperatures through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

