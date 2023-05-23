East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a decrease in clouds as the day progresses into the evening hours. Tomorrow, we are expecting a mostly cloudy sky with scattered afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers. At this time, we are not looking for much in the way of severe weather, but lightning/thunder will be possible in parts of East Texas tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals should be relatively low with amounts from .10″ to .25″ in a few areas. If you get an isolated thundershower, your totals may be higher. Unfortunately, some may not get any rain at all. Remember, this precipitation will be scattered throughout the afternoon/early evening. Partly Cloudy Skies are likely on Thursday and Friday with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. A weak front slides through ETX on Friday evening, bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. A warming trend will then begin on Sunday...into the early part of next week. The weekend looks very nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and no rain. For Memorial Day itself, there is now a very, very slight chance for a few scattered PM showers. Only a 20% right now. Just a bit better on rain chances for Tuesday.

