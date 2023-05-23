Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove special utility district

Boiling water
Boiling water
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for certain parts of the Lilly Grove special utility district.

This notice is for customers that live on CR 813, CR 816, CR 817, CR 818, CR 819, Sundown and the Lilly Grove side of FM 698.

All water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Water should be boiled in this way until the boil water notice is rescinded.

