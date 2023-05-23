Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 arrested in Cherokee County meth lab bust

A two-year investigation into a large drug operation involving multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of four suspects Tuesday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-year investigation into a large drug operation involving multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of four suspects Tuesday.

A Tuesday search warrant around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on CR 1316 in Rusk ended the extended investigation into a large methamphetamine operation. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson led a press conference discussing the case.

The search was conducted by Jacksonville Police Department, Texas Department of Homeland Security, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Drug Enforcement Agency. The search revealed a large “methamphetamine conversion lab,” which Dickson said was used to convert liquid methamphetamine into crystal methamphetamine. Along with around 540 grams of methamphetamine, authorities seized multiple firearms and an unknown amount of money.

The four suspects arrested were named as Victor Toledo, Ezekiel Perez-Gonzalez, Maria Perez-Gonzalez, Pedro Perez, and Matthew Morris. All four were found to have ties to Mexico, according to Dickson. Ten children, aged 1 to 14, were also found during the search and placed in temporary custody of Child Protective Services.

“It’s a big win for the county,” Dickson said.

The suspects are reportedly facing multiple federal indictments, and more arrests are expected to follow.

