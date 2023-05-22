Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Top ranked boxer from Carthage speaks about the challenges of the sport

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - In the Distinctive Boxing Gym all of the young athletes are there to learn the finer points of the fight, but for one fighter who’s at the top of her game it’s all about staying at the top.

Carthage boxer Sindi Salazar is a national champion and ranked number one in the nation. She took to it immediately since she was a young and under her trainer Ivan Moreno, she’s grown to be a talented fighter.

“She’s ranked number one right now in the whole United States. She’s been training with me since she was nine, she’s 17 now, so she’s been with me for 8 years now,” said coach Moreno.

It’s not unusual to see women in boxing anymore and even though the mental toughness took some time to mold she says she’s enjoyed the challenge.

“It was just something that I enjoyed, like this is a sport that’s extremely hard mentally, physically, socially too. You can’t hang out with people all the time, it’s just that the end result is worth it and the feeling you get once you win a fight is incredible,” said Salazar.

Salazar isn’t afraid of hard work and recognizes what got her where she is and what she must do to maintain that form.

“A lot of people though she wasn’t made for boxing, but she kept working. Sometimes you got kids with a lot of talent, but they don’t have a desire or the hard work to stay on. They quit after several months, but she stayed with it, and hard work pays off,” said Moreno.

She’s been so productive that sponsors have taken her on.

“I have many sponsors, from my hometown Carthage and they are incredible,” said Salazar.

Salazar has a bright future ahead and her East Texas roots have taken her a long way.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA Agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
3 dead in single-vehicle crash near Tyler
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by...
Nacogdoches County EMS students practice skills in mock emergency scenarios
‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle trek makes stop in Longview
‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle trek makes stop in Longview

Latest News

UT Tyler Lady Patriots swept West Texas A&M, winning game two 6-2. They’ll head next to the...
Lady Patriots beat West Texas A&M 6-2 in game 2
UT Tyler Lady Patriots swept West Texas A&M, winning game two 6-2. They’ll head next to the...
Lady Patriots beat West Texas A&M 6-2 in game 2
Trinity School distance runner Georgia Scott
WebXtra: Trinity School runner talks gold medals, signing with TCU
UT Lady Patriots closer to NCAA Division Two world series after win over West Texas A&M