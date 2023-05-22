Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: Lufkin baseball player was speeding in fatal crash

Lance Modisette
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New details have emerged as Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers investigate a three-vehicle fatality that killed a Lufkin High School baseball player.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on Friday at 4:05 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound attempting to turn into a private driveway on U.S. Highway 259 approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches. At the same time, a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2018 Ford Mustang were traveling southbound. The Chevrolet was suspected to be traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the Toyota, and rolled multiple times. The Ford struck the debris from the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger, Trennan Bearden, 18, of Lufkin, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Sherry Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for her injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not inured.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car crash

Community holds vigil in honor of Lufkin senior student-athlete

