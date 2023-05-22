Mount Pleasant ISD full-time faculty, staff to get $1500 retention stipend
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Full-time employees at Mount Pleasant ISD were all smiles Monday afternoon when a retention stipend was announced.
According to the school district, all full-time employees who are returning for the 2023-24 school year will get the $1,500 stipend. It will be applied to their June paycheck.
The photos shared on Facebook of the teachers’ and other staff members’ reaction when they heard the announcement showed a lot of smiling faces and applause.
