Mount Pleasant ISD full-time faculty, staff to get $1500 retention stipend

Lots of smiling faces and applause after the announcement was made.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Full-time employees at Mount Pleasant ISD were all smiles Monday afternoon when a retention stipend was announced.

According to the school district, all full-time employees who are returning for the 2023-24 school year will get the $1,500 stipend. It will be applied to their June paycheck.

The photos shared on Facebook of the teachers’ and other staff members’ reaction when they heard the announcement showed a lot of smiling faces and applause.

