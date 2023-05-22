Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue into the afternoon, and temperatures today will warm into the low 80s. For this evening, look for mostly sunny/mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Overnight tonight, a few clouds but still mostly clear, temperatures dropping into the low 60s by morning. Tomorrow will be much like today - mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Wednesday, though not everyone will see rain. There is a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning in the morning and ending during the evening. Severe weather does not look likely.

The rest of the work week looks dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s heading into Memorial Day Weekend. No rain in the forecast for Friday through Sunday, though there may be a chance for a few showers on Monday/Memorial Day. As mentioned yesterday, there’s still plenty of time for those details to be ironed out and I wouldn’t overthink the rain chance just yet. As we get closer to the weekend the chances and coverage will become clearer. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

