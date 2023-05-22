Man arrested after wreck that killed Canton boy

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A child was killed in a wreck on May 19 when the vehicle he was in was struck by a pickup truck.

According to a preliminary report by Texas DPS, on Friday afternoon at 1:20, Miguel Angel Castro-Govea, 31, of Crowley, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on FM 90, approaching the intersection of FM 47.

A second vehicle, driven by Tara Lynn Wright-Berry, 48, of Canton, was traveling southbound on FM 47. An 8-year-old boy, Thomas Berry, was the passenger in her vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup.

The DPS report indicates that Castro-Govea did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of FM 90 and FM 47. As he continued through the intersection, he crashed into Berry’s vehicle on the passenger side.

The child later died at Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

His mother was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries.

Castro-Govea was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Canton with non-incapacitating injuries. He was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide. He has been booked into the Van Zandt County Jail.

