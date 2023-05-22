Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview’s Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at Teague Park

It will feature a flag retirement by local Boy Scouts, along with keynote speaker Ben Gurganus and the laying of a wreath.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Teague Park. It will feature a flag retirement by local Boy Scouts, along with keynote speaker Ben Gurganus and the laying of a wreath.

Longview Parks and Recreation Acting Director Seth Pyle said people have different reasons for participating in this event.

“There are people who have lost loved ones in conflicts or foreign wars; there are other people that just want to pay their respects,” Pyle said. “I think the reasons vary, but I think everyone has a genuine reason when they come out.”

The ceremony will take place next Monday at Teague Park starting at 8 a.m.

