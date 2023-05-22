Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Griffin Elementary enacts shelter in place order with police presence at nearby Tyler apartment complex

The possible shooting took place at an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Griffin Elementary School has enacted a shelter in place order as Tyler police respond to reports of a shooting fired at a nearby apartment complex.

Jennifer Hines, chief communications officer for Tyler ISD, confirmed the lockdown order as Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said a “possible shooting” had occurred at Liberty Arms apartment complex, located in the 2600 block of S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Erbaugh confirmed that bullet casings had been found on the scene and police are conducting wellness checks at the complex. However, police are not yet letting residents back inside the complex yet.

