Former Tyler ISD substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Karen Dunn
Karen Dunn(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former substitute teacher has been arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Karen Dunn, 48, of Tyler, has been charged for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, along with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The incident allegedly took place on May 16 at Ramey Elementary School, according to an affidavit, when Dunn was serving as a substitute teacher.

“A substitute teacher that periodically worked on our campus has been arrested and is under investigation,” a Tyler ISD representative said. “This employee was immediately terminated and will never be allowed back in the district.”

“It is inconceivable that this adult did this to one of our students,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Under no circumstances is that behavior tolerated at Tyler ISD.”

Administration said they applaud the student for coming forward and that the school will have counselors available.

Dunn was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 19 with bond set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

