Quiet Tue. Few shwrs/t’shwrs on Wed. Quiet Thu.
Another quiet day on Tuesday. A few showers/thundershowers on Wed PM. Quiet again on Thu.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After an absolutely gorgeous day today, we are looking for another one on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies, rather than mostly sunny skies, will be expected on our Tuesday. Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers and a few thundershowers as an outflow-boundary moves into the western and central portions of East Texas. Rainfall totals are expected to be fairly small, however, if you do get some thundershower activity, totals may be above .25″...but most will see less than that and many, especially over eastern areas, may see none at all. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are likely from Thursday through Memorial Day Monday. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s with highs in the mid 80s through Thursday, then highs in the lower 90s on Sunday and Monday. Have a great day.

