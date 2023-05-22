Community holds vigil in honor of Lufkin High School senior student-athlete

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to remember a Lufkin senior baseball player.

The Lufkin High School senior died on Friday in a crash in northern Nacogdoches County with two of his baseball teammates.

Modisette’s teammates and family set up a display of his team jersey, along with flowers and a baseball, at the mound of the Lufkin Panthers baseball field.

Teammates and coaches hugged one another on the field. Family and friends linked arms in an effort to console each other as they continued to mourn Modisette’s death.

The vigil was led by Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald, Lead Pastor of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.

“We have all been touched by in some way. Whether you’re a teammate or you, like myself, once were a Lufkin Panther. You followed the ‘Thundering 13′. Lance Modisette means a great deal to all of us, and we’re going to miss him,” Fitzgerald said in the introduction of the vigil.

One classmate led a prayer during the vigil.

“Lance touched many people’s hearts in some type of way, including mine, and I’m forever grateful that you blessed me with the opportunity to have such a memorial friendship. We ask you that you please be with his family in the days ahead as they prepare to lay him to rest.”

Lance Modisette was also a former member of Thundering 13 that, went to the Little League World Series Championship in 2017. He was scheduled to graduate next Friday.

Lufkin ISD said in a statement on Saturday that counselors will be available for students Monday morning.

Funeral services for Lance are scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 29 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.

