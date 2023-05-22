Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cass County man missing, family searches for answers

By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Douglassville, Texas (KLTV) - It’s now been three weeks since the disappearance of a man in Cass County. 56-year-old Bob Ballard was last seen on April 27th.

“I need you to come home. With everything he meant, I need him to come home.” said Bob Ballard’s wife, Connie Ballard.

She tells us he was heading to the feed store from Douglassville to Atlanta. But on the way, his truck got stuck in the mud at the intersection of county roads 2116 and 2118. Connie’s brother came to help. She says they were able to get it unstuck but Bob chose not to come home afterwards.

“And so I got up and I called him and I said ‘Why didn’t you come home?’ and he said ‘I’m not leaving the truck down here.’ and he should’ve just come home. He said he’s going to bring me the tire in the morning and we get down here Friday and he’s not, he’s not here.”

She says officials came that Friday and did a live search along with family and friends.

“We had horses, we had four wheelers, we had side by sides, we had people walking on foot. The woods are real thick and nobody found anything.”

He is reported to be diabetic. Deputies pinged his phone and say he was walking towards the area north of douglassville around highway 8 and county road 21-2 after his truck became stuck. But Connie says she found his phone in his truck.

“I can’t see him walking without taking his phone or his wallet. I just kept telling them he’s not going to be far from that truck.”

The family says officials have not given them any new information. We’ve reached out to the Cass County Sheriff’s office but have not heard back.

“He’s my everything.” said Connie.

Bob’s sister-in-law Therise Dorris adds, “This just can’t keep going on. We’ve got to have something. She’s got to have some sort of closure whether he’s home or he’s not home you know that’s all we need.”

Authorities say he’s about five foot eight and about 2-hundred pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call the Cass county sheriff’s office at (903)756-7511.

