Car crashes into dental office on Grande Blvd in Tyler

A car crashed into a dental office on a busy Tyler road on Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a dental office on a busy Tyler road on Monday.

A car parked in the East Texas Dental Group parking lot drove over the parking bumper in front of the building. The driver of the vehicle said she thought she was pressing on the brake, but accidentally hit the gas and drove into the brick wall of the office.

The car caused the wall to partially cave inwards, but footage does not appear to show structural damage to the building. The driver’s car was towed from the scene.

