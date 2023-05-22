Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Overton

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Overton who lost water pressure today.

The City of Overton has issued a partial boil water notice for all residents who lost pressure Monday afternoon.

The Water Department is installing a new shut off valve in the line and the water will be off for two to three hours.

Once pressured is restored the affected residents will need to boil water until a rescind notice is issued.

