1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Apple Springs

The vehicle crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured and another killed in a single vehicle crash in Trinity County on Monday.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a silver sedan left the roadway and crashed on Gaston Road near State Highway 94 outside Apple Springs. Wallace said that the driver of the vehicle was transported via helicopter to a hospital with injuries, but the passenger died.

The Groveton Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and said the jaws of life were used in the recovery effort.

