1 dead in Grand Saline rollover crash

Image of vehicle turned over following crash.
Image of vehicle turned over following crash.(Grand Saline Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a wreck in Grand Saline on Monday.

Grand Saline Fire and Rescue responded to a call reporting entrapment and injuries in a vehicle around 2:15 p.m. The incident occurred on the 1800 block of West Frank Street inside city limits.

There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to Grand Saline Fire Department PIO Caden Mosher, and they were reported to have died from their injuries.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, severing wires. 18 households have reportedly lost power as a result, according to Mosher. SWEPCO is responding to the area.

In addition to Grand Saline Fire Department and Grand Saline Police Department, other agencies that responded were Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County DA’s Office, Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Justice of the Peace PCT 1, and Christus EMS.

No other information has been reported at this time.

Image of vehicle from side following wreck.
Image of vehicle from side following wreck.(Grand Saline Fire Rescue)

