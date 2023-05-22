1 dead, 2 teens injured in crash near Sulphur Springs

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was killed and two teens were injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon, about one mile east of Sulphur Springs.

Jesus Corral, 18, was driving a Ford F-150 with Daniel Corral, 17, as a passenger heading west on SH 11 at about 4:20 p.m., according to a DPS report.

Rachel M. Harman, 40, of Como, was traveling east in a Dodge Durango when the Ford entered the eastbound lane and struck her head-on, the report states.

Harman was pronounced dead at the scene, while both boys were taken to a hospital in Sulphur Springs. Jesus reportedly suffered incapacitating injuries, while Daniel had non-incapacitating injuries.

