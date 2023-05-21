Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Single-vehicle crash near Tyler involves 6, results in injuries, death

(WPTA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash involving six people and a single vehicle occurred around 3 a.m. near Tyler.

The crash was confirmed by authorities to have happened on the 14000 block of FM 2661 just south of Tyler. SCED2 Noonday Fire, Dixie Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, and Captain 1, UT EMS, SCSO, and DPS responded to the scene of the crash.

The details of the case are being investigated by DPS officers and have not yet been reported. Authorities were able to confirm that six people were involved in the single-vehicle wreck, and that it resulted in multiple injuries and at least one fatality.

Family members on the scene reported that there were multiple fatalities, though the total number has not been confirmed by authorities.

Details will follow as they are released.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck
Drowning victim found under 7 feet of water in Enchanted Oaks
50 cats were found at a home in Tatum after the owner died.
After owner dies, 50 cats on Tatum property have nowhere to go
East Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday
East Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday

Latest News

The deadly trade of fentanyl and methamphetamine has made its way into East Texas. A Texas DEA...
DEA Agent discusses ‘massive’ East Texas meth lab bust, fentanyl trade
An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
San Augustine woman celebrates 100th birthday
Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by...
Nacogdoches County EMS students practice skills in mock emergency scenarios
Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler
Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler