‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle trek makes stop in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An annual cross-country motorcycle excursion made a stop in East Texas on Sunday.

Run for the Wall Ride Captain Michael Eubank said the veteran support program has been building back up over the past few years, and they’re excited for their next stop in Louisiana.

“It’s touching, it’s moving, it’s something we get to do, and every year it’s the same thing,” Eubank said. ”It’s just special.”

Leadership Support Ken Ley rode in his first Run for the Wall in 2000. Ley, who goes by the road name “Radar,” said that the event is all about the friendship gained along the way.

“The camaraderie is refreshing, and it helps me get through my day,” said Ley.

Rider Al Barrette said he loves the support the riders receive at each stop.

“It’s emotional, overwhelming,” Barrette said. “Makes you proud to be an American. Very proud.”

The ride will come to an end in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day Weekend.

