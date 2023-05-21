Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches County EMS students practice skills in mock emergency scenarios

Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by East Texas first responders on Wednesday.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by East Texas first responders on Wednesday.

13 Nacogdoches County students went through scenarios such as chest pain, wound care, and delivery of a baby at the Nacogdoches Civic Center.

Education coordinator Jonathon Walker said it gives the students an understanding of how to do the job under stress.

“You see that they get it and that they understand what it means to actually help someone,” said Walker.

After several hours going through each scenario station, they ended the day with a mock “mass casualty” to test their skills.

Walker said volunteers are all certified EMTs.

Garrison VFD Captain Jacob Rimsky said he took the same course last year because he wanted to enhance his skills.

“This has actually helped me with the fire department and to better serve our community,” he said.

Student Shayla Corley said she began her EMS courses 25 years ago and was determined to finish what she started.

“It was a challenge but it turned out pretty good I felt. We got a lot of good feedback. We were able to put some of our training into actual action.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck
Drowning victim found under 7 feet of water in Enchanted Oaks
50 cats were found at a home in Tatum after the owner died.
After owner dies, 50 cats on Tatum property have nowhere to go
East Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday
East Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday

Latest News

An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
San Augustine woman celebrates 100th birthday
Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler
Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler
Group Picture
Tyler Salvation Army hosts children’s fashion show
Kilgore College Logo
531st Air Force Band to hold free concert at Kilgore College