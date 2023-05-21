Nacogdoches County EMS students practice skills in mock emergency scenarios

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Graduating students studying emergency medical services practiced a variety of scenarios led by East Texas first responders on Wednesday.

13 Nacogdoches County students went through scenarios such as chest pain, wound care, and delivery of a baby at the Nacogdoches Civic Center.

Education coordinator Jonathon Walker said it gives the students an understanding of how to do the job under stress.

“You see that they get it and that they understand what it means to actually help someone,” said Walker.

After several hours going through each scenario station, they ended the day with a mock “mass casualty” to test their skills.

Walker said volunteers are all certified EMTs.

Garrison VFD Captain Jacob Rimsky said he took the same course last year because he wanted to enhance his skills.

“This has actually helped me with the fire department and to better serve our community,” he said.

Student Shayla Corley said she began her EMS courses 25 years ago and was determined to finish what she started.

“It was a challenge but it turned out pretty good I felt. We got a lot of good feedback. We were able to put some of our training into actual action.”

