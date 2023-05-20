WebXtra: Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas jail no longer distributes, or even handles, physical inmate mail.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are handling, or literally not handling, mail sent to inmates. Hain says paper mail is sometimes laced with drugs and has caused jailers to require medical care.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.