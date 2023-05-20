Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband

KLTV's Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are handling, or literally not handling, physical mail sent to inmates
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas jail no longer distributes, or even handles, physical inmate mail.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are handling, or literally not handling, mail sent to inmates. Hain says paper mail is sometimes laced with drugs and has caused jailers to require medical care.

