Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler Salvation Army hosts children’s fashion show

10 models strutted the runway from ages 3 months to six years old.
Group Picture
Group Picture(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Salvation Army family store held their first ever children’s fashion show in honor of national Salvation army week.

A total of 10 models strutted the runway from ages 3 months to six years old.

The manager of The Tyler Salvation Army family store, Darlene Rawlinson, said the purpose is to support children in need.

“Well its actually national Salvation Army week, so we wanted to celebrate that by celebrating children. There’s a lot of children in our community that have needs and were here to reach out to fulfill those needs,” said Rawlinson.

Free toys, hot dogs, chips, and drinks were given out to the models, their family, and the community.

“So we decided to have a fashion show that we’re going to have every year featuring clothing that comes from inside the store,” said Rawlinson. “We know that times are hard for families right now.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Layne, 46, of Whitehouse was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of...
Jury finds Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse guilty
50 cats were found at a home in Tatum after the owner died.
After owner dies, 50 cats on Tatum property have nowhere to go
Chelsey Renee White
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Henderson County murder
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck

Latest News

Kilgore College Logo
531st Air Force Band to hold free concert at Kilgore College
A 12-year-old girl in Massachusetts sprang into action when she saw her twin brother choking in...
WATCH: Massachusetts middle schooler saves twin brother with Heimlich maneuver in cafeteria
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are...
Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are...
WebXtra: Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband