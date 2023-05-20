Tyler Salvation Army hosts children’s fashion show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Salvation Army family store held their first ever children’s fashion show in honor of national Salvation army week.

A total of 10 models strutted the runway from ages 3 months to six years old.

The manager of The Tyler Salvation Army family store, Darlene Rawlinson, said the purpose is to support children in need.

“Well its actually national Salvation Army week, so we wanted to celebrate that by celebrating children. There’s a lot of children in our community that have needs and were here to reach out to fulfill those needs,” said Rawlinson.

Free toys, hot dogs, chips, and drinks were given out to the models, their family, and the community.

“So we decided to have a fashion show that we’re going to have every year featuring clothing that comes from inside the store,” said Rawlinson. “We know that times are hard for families right now.”

