Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler

Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest brick-and-mortar no-kill animal shelter, hosted a free dog wash on Saturday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest brick-and-mortar no-kill animal shelter, hosted a free dog wash on Saturday.

The event was held in the parking lot of Peltier Subaru in Tyler, where the dealership pledged $25 to the shelter for every dog washed.

“We had a goal to wash 250 dirty dogs and about an hour and a half before we closed we were already at 235, so we think we’re gonna wash 250 dirty dogs,” said Executive Director Gayle Helms.

