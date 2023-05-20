Pets Fur People holds free dog wash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest brick-and-mortar no-kill animal shelter, hosted a free dog wash on Saturday.

The event was held in the parking lot of Peltier Subaru in Tyler, where the dealership pledged $25 to the shelter for every dog washed.

“We had a goal to wash 250 dirty dogs and about an hour and a half before we closed we were already at 235, so we think we’re gonna wash 250 dirty dogs,” said Executive Director Gayle Helms.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.