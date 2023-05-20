Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lady Patriots beat West Texas A&M 6-2 in game 2

They’ll head next to the Division 2 World Series in Tennessee.
By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler Lady Patriots swept West Texas A&M, winning game two 6-2. They’ll head next to the Division 2 World Series in Tennessee.

Coach Mike Reed and pitcher Shea O’Leary expressed their excitement about the win.

“Of all the teams I’ve ever had this was taught me to enjoy the journey. But there’s more than one way to get there; couldn’t be more proud of them. Of all the years this team has grown the most, and made me trust the journey, the most,” Reed said.

O’Leary added, “Oh yes, I enjoyed the journey so much that I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other team, these girls are amazing, so I am so grateful to be here with this team, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

