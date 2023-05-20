Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures cooling into the 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy/mostly cloudy skies will persist into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures this afternoon ranged from the mid 70s to the upper 80s, we’ll cool into the low 60s overnight tonight. Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day. We’ll see temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. No rain is in the forecast through the next couple of days, though an isolated shower could be possible (chance is 10% or less) on Monday and Tuesday. More significant chances for rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures over the next week will be close normal, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Have a great evening.

