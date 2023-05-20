Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank's mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday

East Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry provided food to 425 Tyler households Friday
By Arthur Clayborn and Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank was on the move this week, taking food to communities in East Texas.

Friday, they were in Tyler in front of the Family Circle of Care building on Gentry Parkway. According to the food bank, they were able to serve 425 households by distributing it in that location for just an hour and a half.

No identification or paperwork is needed to receive fresh produce items while the supply lasts. Visit the East Texas Food Bank Facebook page to keep up with upcoming events, or visit their website and tap on the yellow “find food” button at the top right of the home page.

