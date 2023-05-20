Drowning victim found under 7 feet of water in Enchanted Oaks

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire and Rescue recovered a swimmer who went underwater and was not seen again in Enchanted Oaks.

Three Payne Springs firefighters responded to the call about a male who had gone underwater there, and had not resurfaced. They arrived quickly, they said, and found the person on the bottom of the lake in about seven feet of water.

They pulled the victim to the seawall where other firefighters began CPR, Payne Springs Fire Department reported. He was then taken by ambulance, but he did not survive.

