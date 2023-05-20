Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

531st Air Force Band to hold free concert at Kilgore College

Kilgore College Logo
Kilgore College Logo(Kilgore College)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - After over 50 years of service, a military band is retiring following two final shows.

According to Kilgore College, the 531st Air Force Band has only two more performances before being disbanded. Director of the Air National Guard Lieutenant General Michael A. Loh is eliminating all Air National Guard bands to create more capability for cyber insurance.

The band has over fifty years of service to Texas and the nation and on Saturday will play music from traditional to rock. Members of the band have also served providing hurricane relief and Texas border patrol.

The Kilgore show will be at 7 p.m. at Dodson Auditorium, and the last concert will be Sunday evening in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Layne, 46, of Whitehouse was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of...
Jury finds Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse guilty
50 cats were found at a home in Tatum after the owner died.
After owner dies, 50 cats on Tatum property have nowhere to go
Chelsey Renee White
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Henderson County murder
Lance Modisette
Lufkin ISD senior baseball player killed in car wreck

Latest News

Group Picture
Tyler Salvation Army hosts children’s fashion show
A 12-year-old girl in Massachusetts sprang into action when she saw her twin brother choking in...
WATCH: Massachusetts middle schooler saves twin brother with Heimlich maneuver in cafeteria
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are...
Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Harrison County Jail Administrator John Hain about how they are...
WebXtra: Harrison County Jail digitizing inmate mail due to contraband