531st Air Force Band to hold free concert at Kilgore College

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - After over 50 years of service, a military band is retiring following two final shows.

According to Kilgore College, the 531st Air Force Band has only two more performances before being disbanded. Director of the Air National Guard Lieutenant General Michael A. Loh is eliminating all Air National Guard bands to create more capability for cyber insurance.

The band has over fifty years of service to Texas and the nation and on Saturday will play music from traditional to rock. Members of the band have also served providing hurricane relief and Texas border patrol.

The Kilgore show will be at 7 p.m. at Dodson Auditorium, and the last concert will be Sunday evening in Greenville.

