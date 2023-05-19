Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Lady Patriots closer to NCAA Division Two world series after win over West Texas A&M

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Lady patriots showed their toughness in a comeback win to inch them closer to a NCAA world series game.

The Lady Patriots were a point down against West Texas A&M but turn it around in their favor. They erupt for 5 runs at the bottom of the second and score 3 to nothing. A dangerous hit by Michelle Arias through the middle gets them another point from a run from the third.

In the end the Lady Patriots held off West Texas A&M 6-5 for their 35th straight win. A win tomorrow means they clinch a berth to the NCAA Division Two world series game.

