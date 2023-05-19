Tatum police seek homes for 50 cats after owner dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police department steps in to help when the death of a homeowner results in around 50 cats being left behind.

Tatum police were alerted on Thursday about a residence on Whitney Street where neighbors and concerned citizens had spotted the cats behind the fence-line of the property. The homeowner had passed away a week earlier, and a relative had been coming by the home to give the cats food and water.

About a dozen kittens are among the feline herd.

Though not technically a police matter, Tatum Police Chief James Smith has reached out to various shelters and humane organization’s to arranged for the cats to be rescued, but with no success yet. Smith says he has concerns for the animals welfare and wants to get assistance to care for them and relocate them if possible.

