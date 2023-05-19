TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster has another recipe to share with us this month on East Texas Kitchen; it’s his onion and potato knish. These are true comfort food, and can be customized with additions that you have on hand, like other vegetables, cheese, meat, or what have you.

Onion and potato knish by Chef Simon Webster

3 large peeled potatoes, chopped

1 large sliced white onion

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 egg for wash

2 sheets ready-made puff pastry

Method:

In a pan add chopped potatoes and sliced onions bring to a boil and cook till tender.

Drain water off, season with salt and pepper and add parsley. Mash together with potato masher. Put in fridge until cold.

Roll out two sheets of puff pastry.

Pipe a line of chilled mashed potato mixture on the top and bottom of puff pastry square, roll up to form two logs, cut two inch rounds and place on ends on a cookie tray. (You can improvise a way to pipe potatoes by using a plastic bag and cutting a corner off to use.)

Brush with egg wash and bake at 375 until golden brown.

You can learn more about Chef Simon Webster by visiting his website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.