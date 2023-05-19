New time announced for Jacksonville High School graduation ceremony
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Due to predicted weather forecasts, Jacksonville ISD will move Graduation Ceremonies up to 7:00 PM tonight in the Historic Tomato Bowl. Gates will open at 6:00.
Jacksonville ISD asks attendees to remember the Tomato Bowl policies regarding clear bag and no balloons or noisemakers inside the stadium.
