Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New time announced for Jacksonville High School graduation ceremony

Jacksonville ISD
Jacksonville ISD(Jacksonville ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Due to predicted weather forecasts, Jacksonville ISD will move Graduation Ceremonies up to 7:00 PM tonight in the Historic Tomato Bowl.  Gates will open at 6:00.

Jacksonville ISD asks attendees to remember the Tomato Bowl policies regarding clear bag and no balloons or noisemakers inside the stadium.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home raided by Homeland Security
Carpenter pulls onto Harrison Co. job site to find Homeland Security raid underway
Chelsey Renee White
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Henderson County murder
Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
The sheriff's office said Kumo died on May 11.
Rains County sheriff releases some details about K9 Kumo’s death, future memorial
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

Latest News

Texas V Tails Pilot Trey Segura
WebXtra: 30 pilots train for air show at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
WebXtra: 30 pilots train for air show at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Cheryl Layne
Closing arguments made in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Cross Band Cowboy
Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce host 36th annual Rodeo Show