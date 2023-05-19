Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce host 36th annual Rodeo Show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The organizers of the 36th Lindale Area Chamber of commerce championship rodeo intends to bring the community together by offering free entertainment to the community.

Bull riding and team roping are some of the rodeo competitions involved this year with cash prizes totaling $70,000.

Brandon Motley is the official rodeo commentator for the Lindale championship rodeo and is an experienced team roper.

“I just kind of grew up around it you know kind of ranch raised my grandfather is a former champion teal resser my mom ran barrels so it’s just kind of in my blood for me to kind pick up and do something on a moderate sized ranch myself and rope,” said Motley.

He traveled all the way from Oklahoma and is an accomplished champion jackpot team roper who has won over a $125,000 from competing across the nation.

“Western heritage, there’s more to it than putting on a pair of starch pants and going to town but like I said, we thought we would bring our way of life and the true atmosphere that we live to some of these people,” said Motley.

He says it’s important that rodeo competitors live by a code of ethics and that the sport builds character.

“We feel like especially after covid that families are looking for family friendly entertainment they are looking for in expensive ways to spend time with their family so we partnered with Cross Brand to make it free for everyone to attend,” said Shelbie Glover, is the president and CEO of Lindale chamber of Commerce. The chamber donated 10,000 dollars to be able to host the rodeo.

Brack Bivens is the arena director for Crossband Cowboy church.

He says Lindale rodeo used to have their own rodeo that was falling apart and has partnered with cross brand cowboy church to host the rodeo for the past seven years.

“It’s about community and fellowship so if we could reach out to more people and just create that environment,” said Bivens.

The event will go on all the way to Saturday night and is free to the public.

