Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingerips

Severe thunderstorms possible this evening and tonight. Please remain weather alert.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8 PM for our northern and westernmost counties. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front begins to move into East Texas. Damaging winds and quarter sized hail could be possible within any storm that gets enough strength, as well as some potentially very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Coverage will be somewhat broken this evening, meaning many areas likely won’t see much other than a few showers or nothing at all, while others could see quite a strong storm over a 30–45 minute period. That being said, it is still very important everyone remains weather alert this evening so that you do not get caught off guard by a rapidly growing thunderstorm. Scattered rain/storm chances continue overnight into tomorrow morning as our cold front passes through East Texas, with only a few showers possible later in the day. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with noticeably cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy but dry through the remainder of the weekend as highs sit comfortably near 80 degrees. Expect a decent amount of sunshine as well as mostly dry conditions for the start of the work week. Some showers and a few thundershowers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, although coverage for now seems somewhat limited. Folks, please keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any plans outdoors later today.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Renee White
2nd suspect arrested in connection with Henderson County murder
Home raided by Homeland Security
Carpenter pulls onto Harrison Co. job site to find Homeland Security raid underway
Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
The sheriff's office said Kumo died on May 11.
Rains County sheriff releases some details about K9 Kumo’s death, future memorial
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingerips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingerips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-19-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips