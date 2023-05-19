Closing arguments made in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Closing arguments were made in the fourth day of the criminal trial of Cheryl Layne on Friday morning.

Layne, 46, of Whitehouse was arrested in 2019 on allegations that she physically abused one of her twin adopted sons, who were in their early teens at the time. The alleged abuse included beatings with a leather belt, whippings with archery arrows and being shoved into a wall. Thursday’s proceedings centered almost entirely on Layne’s testimony from the witness stand where she talked about her account of the events in question.

The trial continued Friday morning with the defense calling its final witness, Josh Melton, a UPS driver. Melton stated that Cheryl Layne and her family are customers, and he does not know them well personally. He said he contacted the defense after seeing coverage of the trial. Melton said that he felt an inaccurate picture was being portrayed of the children working outside without Mark Layne. Once the state took the witness, they pressed him on his absence from the previous proceedings, and his strictly professional contact with the Laynes. The defense did not question Melton further.

The state and defense then rested their case, and closing arguments began.

Prosecutors reminded the jury that the case is about whether Layne struck one of the children with an arrow or a hard object.

“This is what you’re deciding,” said Emil Mikkelsen, Smith County assistant district attorney. “Nothing else.”

The state said there’s “not a shred of evidence that the kids aren’t being truthful.” The state asked the jury why the mother of foster children would humiliate them by dressing in raggedy clothes as punishment for the boys not cleaning their room.

“Why do you force them to eat trash like an orphan,” Mikkelsen asked. “Why do they have to be publicly humiliated? Why this that important to her?”

Standing in front of the jury, Mikkelsen struck the podium multiple times with the arrow, saying the panel is the only entity that can give the children the justice they deserve.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Beau Sinclair also reminded the jury that they’re tasked only with determining if the defendant hit one of the children with an arrow or hard object, saying the state brought up other incidents to “muddy your waters.”

“She had a reason for having a firm hand,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said there’s been a lot of “misdirection” focused on events that happened beyond the charged event, and that investigation into this incident was “flawed.” Additionally, he brought up a black eye that wasn’t originally observed by a school resource officers and said they appeared later. It was argued that the case involves “angry teenagers.”

“The healing of this family and the people involved cannot start until the truth is known,” Sinclair said.

Once closing arguments have finished, the jury will go to deliberation.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.