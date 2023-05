Baseball regional quarterfinal scores

Thursday, May 18

Gunter 1, Rains 0

Gunter leads series 1-0. Game 2 is Friday at 6 at Community HS

Harmony 6, White Oak 2 (F/8)

Harmony leads series 1-0. Game 2 is Friday at 6:30 in Whitehouse

Pleasant Grove 12, Lindale 3

Pleasant Grove leads series 1-0. Game 2 is Friday at 7:30 at ETBU

