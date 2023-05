SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Hogan did not even seem to notice the big cats pawing at him behind the glass.

The San Antonio Zoo posted this hilarious video of anteater Hogan visiting the lion exhibit with the caption “Hogan the anteater paid a visit to the lions! 🦁❤️🦁”

Credit: San Antonio Zoo/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.