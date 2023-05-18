Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association sheds light on loneliness in seniors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas group that advocates for senior citizens held their second annual community senior life fair today.

TASCA, also known as Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association, was founded 30 years ago by a group of ladies who noticed a need for senior citizens to come together for support and wellness.

On Wednesday, TASCA held their second annual health fair to offer resources, guidance, and support to senior citizens to help them live a healthy lifestyle.

“There’s so many people that are sitting at home alone all day that are maybe not eating properly taking care of themselves properly.” said Becky Edwards, a board member for TASCA and the coordinator for the second annual senior health and education fair. Edwards also does home care assessment for those looking to transition into nursing homes.

A recent Pew research center study found 27% of adults over 60 in The United States live alone. That percentage is much smaller around the world, where living with extended relatives is more common,

“So the benefit of those that can care for themselves, TASCA is huge for that cause they can kind of take some of that loneliness away and offer other services as well,” said Edwards.

TASCA is a nonprofit organization that offers resources for senior citizens, such as painting, bingo, dancing, and health care assistance, and is connected to resources that can offer financial assistance.

Marilyn Mckeithan was an attendee at the event seeking resources. She says she struggled with loneliness living by herself for two years.

“When I first moved here, I was living by myself, yes, but now that I’m living with family, I’m not. It’s not so much of a problem,” said McKeithan.

“There’s always those that are at home by themselves, or they just became widowed, different scenarios, but we want them to know that there’s a place that they can come and get resources,” said volunteer Jeri Sulewski.

She says if anyone knows a senior citizen living alone to educate them on the numerous resources and community opportunities offered at TASCA.

“I think it really is helpful for senior citizens, you know, we do a lot for the young children and so forth, but the senior citizens aren’t being well taken care of,” said McKeithan.

At the event, a summer raffle basket worth $400 was given away including door prizes, and free grocery bags.

A summer painting party will be held for senior citizens on June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

