Tractor Supply donates water troughs for Brookdale Tyler South residents to fish

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The residents at the Brookdale Tyler South care partook in an eventful morning of fishing thanks to the donations of the local Tractor Supply Co.

Program director Jermaine Walker and associate executive director Cortina Farris, along with the donations of water troughs from the local Tractor Supply, were able to organize a morning of fishing for residents at the Brookdale Tyler South Alzheimer & Dementia Care facility.

“These events enrich their lives and brings them happiness. It also helps them engage their long term memory which slows the progression of memory loss so these events are as important as they’re fun,” said Farris.

Steve Houston, who works in quality measures with Solaris Hospice, took charge of handling both of the catfish and helping residents reel them up.

