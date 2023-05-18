Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Winds will be light and variable through the day with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon.  Southeast winds return this evening with humidity rising through the day tomorrow.  Temperatures Friday will reach near 90 degrees with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  By Friday late afternoon, developing thunderstorms could begin to push into East Texas with the chance for a few strong to severe storms.  Some rain could last overnight, but should be gone by early Saturday morning.  The cold front that brings the rain Friday night will also bring cooler and less humid conditions back to the forecast this weekend.

