Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and mostly dry today. Some strong storms possible later tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be another mostly dry and pleasant day with lots of sunshine. Temps today will be a bit warmer than yesterday as highs for most will climb into the middle 80s. A few light showers will be possible at times, although most look to stay dry through the afternoon. Things start to change by Friday as another cold front is set up to move through late in the evening, and some showers and storms will be possible as the front moves into East Texas. Northern portions of East Texas are currently under a Slight Risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday evening into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is not completely impossible, so we ask everyone remain weather alert on Friday. Behind the front, the weather looks decently quiet with only a few more showers possible on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be pleasant, sitting near 80 degrees on both days. We’ll enjoy dry and quiet weather for the first half of next week with a decent mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s. A few showers could be possible next Wednesday as we gradually warm back into the middle 80s.

