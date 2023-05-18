Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paralyzed shooting victim uses robotic exoskeleton to walk graduation stage in Virginia

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Credit: Reynolds Community College/TMX

RICHMOND, Virginia - A Virginia man paralyzed in a 2016 shooting walked across the stage Monday night to receive his college degree with the help of a robotic exoskeleton.

Khalil Watson, 25, donned a cap and gown to receive his associate’s degree from Reynolds Community College at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Monday, and walked across the stage with the help of a robotic exoskeleton and staff from the Sheltering Arms Institute rehabilitation facility.

A video shared by Reynolds Community College shows Watson rising from his wheelchair as the crowd goes wild. He slowly bur surely steps forward using the wearable exoskeleton and a cane, and receives his degree to a standing ovation.

Watson was shot in the neck, resulting a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. He missed his high school graduation, but was able to continue his education virtually while working on his physical rehabilitation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

