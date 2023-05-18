Paralyzed shooting victim uses robotic exoskeleton to walk graduation stage in Virginia

Credit: Reynolds Community College/TMX

RICHMOND, Virginia - A Virginia man paralyzed in a 2016 shooting walked across the stage Monday night to receive his college degree with the help of a robotic exoskeleton.

Khalil Watson, 25, donned a cap and gown to receive his associate’s degree from Reynolds Community College at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Monday, and walked across the stage with the help of a robotic exoskeleton and staff from the Sheltering Arms Institute rehabilitation facility.

A video shared by Reynolds Community College shows Watson rising from his wheelchair as the crowd goes wild. He slowly bur surely steps forward using the wearable exoskeleton and a cane, and receives his degree to a standing ovation.

Watson was shot in the neck, resulting a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. He missed his high school graduation, but was able to continue his education virtually while working on his physical rehabilitation.

