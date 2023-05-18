Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A really nice Thursday is right around the corner. A few storms late Fri Eve/Night.
Clear and Mild tonight. Mostly Sunny and Warm on Thursday. Few storms late Friday eve/night.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear skies overnight tonight. Mostly Sunny and pleasant on Thursday, few isolated thunderstorms are possible late Friday/early Saturday AM as another cold front moves through. The SPC, Storm Prediction Center, has placed the NW sections of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance) of strong/severe storms. These are expected to be isolated, rather than a line of storms, that moves through. Most of Saturday should be mostly cloudy with just a few showers. Please stay tuned for any/all updates. Mostly Cloudy through Sunday, then Partly Cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday. Only a few showers are possible on Monday and then again on Wednesday of next week. The warmest day is expected to be on Friday ahead of the front, then Cooler air resides Sat-Mon. Warming trend then expected by mid-week. Have a great night.

