New Carthage volleyball coach wants to build teamwork, trust among players

By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs have announced their all new head volleyball coach Mandy Lancaster.

She said, “I’m so excited, being a hometown girl to have come back after college, raise my family here, I’ve been a Lady Dog ... I bleed red and white, so I’m so excited.”

She told us her hopes for the team’s future.

“One step at a time up every day. It may be a little step and may be a big step. But teamwork and trusting each other is my number one thing. That’s where we’re going to start.”

Coach Lancaster will begin transitioning over to the high school volleyball program as early as this week.

