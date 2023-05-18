Longview High School to hold graduation earlier due to weather

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has announced the high school graduation will begin earlier, given the chance of stormy weather.

Due to the strong possibility of severe weather late Friday night, Longview High School will be starting commencement activities earlier. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and commencement will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Parking will be limited, so it is recommended for students to arrive early and be in the Coliseum no later than 5 p.m. Graduates should park in the student parking lots or have parents drop them off in the breezeway before they park.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis on both the stadium home and visitors’ sides. Individual seats or sections of seats cannot be reserved or roped-off.

