Lightning tears through yard in Spring Branch

A woman said a bolt of lightning struck just outside her home on Tuesday. Credit: Patricia Chavez / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From TMX

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KLTV) - A woman said a bolt of lightning struck just outside her home on Tuesday, damaging a sidewalk and burning through grass.

A video shared by Twitter user @PatriciaEChavez in Spring Branch, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, shows a gash about two feet long torn through the grass. A chunk is broken off the edge of the sidewalk.

”A wee bit too close for comfort… Looks like Lightning strike hit edge of my sidewalk and tore thru grass. Crazy storm. Knocked several pictures off the wall,” she tweeted alongside the video.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms in the area on Tuesday brought heavy rain and isolated flooding. The weather is expected to remain clear until the storm risk returns Friday afternoon with a chance of hail and damaging winds as a front moves into the area, the agency said.

