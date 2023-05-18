Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer ‘Candy Bomber’ event brings fifth graders historical treat

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Candy Bomber Run Founder Steve Dean about his annual recreation, held in memory of Gail Halvorsen.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Candy Bomber Run Founder Steve Dean about his annual recreation, held at Fox Stephens Field in Upshur County, that drops bags of candy for over 200 Gilmer fifth graders. The event is held in memory of Gail Halvorsen, who dropped candy and supplies to the people of Berlin in WWII.

